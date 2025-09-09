Subscribe
News

Jacquees’s Cringe ‘Dirty Diana’ Cover Resurfaces Online, Fans Let Him Have It

Published on September 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jacquees’s Cringe 'Dirty Diana' Cover Resurfaces Online, Fans Let Him Have It

Source: John Atashian/Prince Williams / Gettynew

Fans on social media are clowning Jacquees after an old cover he did of Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana” resurfaced online.

The cover, which he recorded when he was just a teenager, started going viral after a random user tweeted: “Y’ALL WHY WOULD JACQUEES BUTCHER DIRTY DIANA LIKE THIS THE DISRESPECT TO MJ.” From there, people jumped in, roasting the cover for sounding off and calling it a “crime against music.”

Related Stories

Some said it was proof Que never should’ve called himself the “King of R&B” in the first place. But Jacquees didn’t let the jokes slide without clapping back.

He quoted one of the tweets and replied: *“Yea I was 15 yall hell, Mood 2 on the way tho.”* Basically, he let people know it was an old song from his early days and reminded everyone that new music is coming soon.

The Atlanta R&B singer recently dropped a new single called “He Kant” and has been teasing “Mood 2″, the sequel to his fan-favorite mixtape “Mood“. Even with people dragging his old music, he seems focused on what’s next and not letting the hate get to him. While the “Dirty Diana” cover might not be everyone’s favorite, fans who’ve been rocking with Jacquees for a while know he’s come a long way since then.

With Mood 2 on the way, he’s clearly aiming to remind folks why he’s still in the conversation when it comes to modern R&B.

1. The New York meme LOL

2. Did the lyrics make sense?

3. Sued is wild

4. When in doubt, blame AI

5. YB better?

6. Team Jacquees getting on the king

7. Playing on mute

8. Birdman?

9. Jacquees be like:

10. Should Jacquees delete this cover from his YouTube page?

Related Tags

Jacquees Michael Jackson
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Foot Locker Power Shop
News
Jeffrey Epstein Appears In Manhattan Federal Court On Sex Trafficking Charges
News
Jacquees’s Cringe 'Dirty Diana' Cover Resurfaces Online, Fans Let Him Have It
10 Items
News
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News
Grand Theft Auto VI
Games
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch
News

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
15 Items
News

MAGA Whines About Black National Anthem Sung At Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener

7 Items
News

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

Street Fighter Movie
10 Items
Gaming

Cast For ‘Street Fighter Movie’ Officially Announced, Fighting Game Fans Are Not Excited

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close