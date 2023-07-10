Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public After Health Incident, Twitter Rejoices

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is on the mend after suffering a medical incident this past April and from the looks of things, the famed actor and entertainer is in good health. Foxx was spotted in Chicago over the weekend and fans on Twitter are delighted over the news.

As reported by TMZ, Jamie Foxx, 55, was spotted on the Chicago River and waved while seated atop a boat looking fit as he typically does. The image supports Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, confirming that her father was indeed back in good health months ago but has noticeably kept a low profile.

The outlet also obtained footage of Foxx hanging out at a Naperville, Ill. Top Golf facility with observers noting that they didn’t see any signs of the reported stroke that the Texas native reportedly suffered while filming the upcoming feature, Back In Action.

Foxx is reportedly in Chicago attending a rehab facility that focuses on the treatment of strokes along with physical therapy and the Top Golf location is said to be nearby. As of now, Foxx is continuing his stance of not speaking publicly about the health matter and the family has also elected to keep mum about Foxx’s health details and condition.

Adding to this, Foxx shared a tweet promoting his bourbon brand with another encouraging message to his supporters.

With the news that Jamie Foxx is no longer out of the public eye, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news as expected. We’ve got those reactions listed below.

—

Photo: Romain Maurice / Getty