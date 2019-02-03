Janet Jackson Fans Spark #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trending Topic, Again

For those who witnessed it in real time, the Super Bowl XXXVIII performance with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake will live due to the controversial wardrobe malfunction. Although the fact that today (Feb. 3) is Super Bowl Sunday, the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay began trending on Twitter with fans propping up the veteran entertainer while blasting former CBS boss Les Moonves to boot.

The future class of 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee made an epic return to the stage to reclaim her spot as one of music’s best live acts. With the State Of The World soon to end this month, Jackson has proven herself to still be a global phenomenon with tons of drawing power even after all this time.

Rightly so, Twitter fans have been showering the Gary, Ind. native with praise and we’ve collected the best of those responses below.

—

Photo: WENN