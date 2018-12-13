Janet Jackson Joins 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class, Twitter Can’t Contain The Excitement

Janet Jackson has enjoyed one of the best careers across all forms of entertainment and it’s beyond time that she gets every accolade due to her while she can still appreciate it. Next year, Ms. Jackson will enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside other music legends.

Joining Jackson in the Hall are Def Leppard, The Cure, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, and Roxy Music. While LL Cool J was among the nominees for the 2019 class, the Queens rapper and actor did not make it this round much to the dismay of fans.

Jackson also shouted out the fans for their love and support and considering she’s still a big ticket draw, that only adds to the validity of this latest honor for the Grammy Award-winning singer.

Twitter has been going up for Janet Jackson since the news broke. We’ve got the best reactions below.

Congrats to Ms. Janet Jackson!

Photo: WENN