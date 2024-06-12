Subscribe
Athletes

Jerry West Dead At 86, NBA Twitter Salutes The Logo

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

Source: Walter Iooss Jr. / Getty

NBA legend Jerry West aka Mr. Clutch, has passed away. He was 86.

The Los Angeles Clippers, one of the organizations where West long was an executive, announced his passing on Wednesday morning (June 12). Famously, West was the inspiration for the NBA’s now iconic logo, which is a silhouette from the Hall of Fame guard’s playing days.

On the front office side, West was the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers during its “Showtime” dynasty that included Magic Johnson, James Worthy and other stars. It was West who secured the draft rights for the Lakers to lock in a young high school basketball star named Kobe Bryant.

LO SANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 3, 2010Lakers Kobe Bryant shakes hands with Jerry West during a c

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

Among West’s extensive on-the-court accomplishments as a pro, after starring at West Virginia University, were 12 All-NBA selections, 14 All-Star selections and a championship with the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers. A member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, he was a member of the 1960 US Olympic basketball team and entered the NBA Hall of Fame in 1980.

West’s passing is reverberating throughout social media, with peers, NBA pros, journalists and basketball fans saluting the legend. See some of the more poignant tributes in the gallery.

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

RELATED TAGS

Jerry West nba RIP
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020 8 items
News

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

Texas Black Expo Corporate Awards Luncheon Featuring Shannon Sharpe
News

Shannon Sharpe & His Hot Takes Will Continue On ESPN After Inking Multiyear Contract

"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere - Arrivals 11 items
News

Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

Celebrities Attend Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks
News

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting

Common & Pete Rock
News

Common & Pete Rock Drop Offical “Dreamin'” Single Off Joint Album

US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG
News

Young Thug’s Attorney Held In Contempt, Ordered To Jail

Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close