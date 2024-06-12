Jerry West Dead At 86, NBA Twitter Salutes The Logo

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

NBA legend Jerry West aka Mr. Clutch, has passed away. He was 86.

The Los Angeles Clippers, one of the organizations where West long was an executive, announced his passing on Wednesday morning (June 12). Famously, West was the inspiration for the NBA’s now iconic logo, which is a silhouette from the Hall of Fame guard’s playing days.

On the front office side, West was the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers during its “Showtime” dynasty that included Magic Johnson, James Worthy and other stars. It was West who secured the draft rights for the Lakers to lock in a young high school basketball star named Kobe Bryant.

Among West’s extensive on-the-court accomplishments as a pro, after starring at West Virginia University, were 12 All-NBA selections, 14 All-Star selections and a championship with the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers. A member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, he was a member of the 1960 US Olympic basketball team and entered the NBA Hall of Fame in 1980.

West’s passing is reverberating throughout social media, with peers, NBA pros, journalists and basketball fans saluting the legend. See some of the more poignant tributes in the gallery.