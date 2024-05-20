Subscribe
Joe Budden Catches Heat On X For Allegedly Ducking Diddy Topic

Published on May 20, 2024

Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New York

Joe Budden is back in a familiar position after fans are hurling criticism at the broadcaster for seemingly avoiding the topic of Diddy due to their past business relationship. A recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast was discovered to have edited out a portion of the show regarding Diddy and the violent nature of the released video.

During the Friday (May 17) taping of his eponymously named podcast, Joe Budden and his co-hosts were probably expected to tackle the topic of Sean Combs and the video showing the mogul physically harming then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

As fans online noted, the podcast episode description on Saturday (May 18) showed a timestamp of the crew discussing Combs’ recent issues. However, the discussion was scrubbed from the episode and the outcry from the public Budden to speak on X Spaces. This isn’t the first time Budden has edited out a discussion about Combs, doing so back in November of last year when Ventura went public with her lawsuit.

In the Spaces, which also featured comments from Budden’s music collaborator and part-time podcast member Emanny, Budden says that they didn’t properly address the situation because it was happening as they were taping. He assured attendees in the Spaces chat that he intends to dive into the matter in detail in the next episode, which airs this Wednesday (May 22).

Budden was part of Diddy’s REVOLT network and has spoken favorably of the mogul on his platform. Some fans believe that due to the nature of their connection, Budden takes a lighthanded approach when discussing Combs.

Check out the reactions to Joe Budden and the Diddy topic below.

Diddy Joe Budden
