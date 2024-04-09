Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Must Complete Yearlong Counseling For Assualting Ex-Girlfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors can breathe a sigh of relief after learning he won’t be facing jail time.

Unsurprisingly, former MCU star Jonathan Majors will not go to jail. A New York judge ordered the 34-year-old Creed III star to complete a yearlong counseling program for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, dance Grace Jabbari.

Majors was facing up to a year behind bars after his assault conviction by a Manhattan jury in December.

If he does violate the terms of his probation, he faces a year in prison.

Per AP News:

In court Monday, Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to conditional discharge after noting that both sides in the case agreed the charges did not warrant jail time, given the actor was a first time offender with no prior criminal record.

He said Majors must complete a 52-week, in-person batterer’s intervention program in Los Angeles, where the actor lives. He also has to continue with the mental health therapy his lawyers say he’s been participating in. Majors faces a year in jail if found in violation of the terms, which also included a no contact order with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors Did Not Say Anything In Court Following His Sentencing

Majors and his new boo, Meagan Good, were on hand for the sentencing, where he declined to address the court and left without speaking to reports AP News reports.

While Majors was quiet, his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, spoke on his behalf, claiming that her client did not want to say anything that Jabbari could use against him in her civil suit.

Chaudhry says Majors is “committed to growing as a person” and will complete his court-mandated programs “with an open heart.”

He’s lost his whole career,” Chaudhry said in court. “This has been the most challenging year of his life.

Grace Jabbari Accuses Jonathan Majors of Not Being Sorry

Jabbari wasn’t silent; while holding back tears, she accused the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star of not being sorry and not acknowledging his guilt in the matter.

“He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility,” Jabbari said. “He will do this again, and he will hurt other women, adding that “He believes he is above the law.”

Jabbari said Majors had made her believe the two were in a loving relationship, but, in reality, he isolated her from the rest of the world and cut her off from family and friends.

“I was so emotionally dependent on him,” she said. “I became a different person around him — small, scared and vulnerable.”

Jonathan Majors’ acting career is currently in limbo, so we shall see if Hollywood will welcome him back with open arms following his conviction and sentencing.

