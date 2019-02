Jordan Brand and Nike Unveil 2019 All-Star Collection of Kicks

With the NBA All-Star game a couple of weeks away, Jordan Brand and Nike have officially unveiled their 2019 All-Star collection. The drop includes limited-edition colorways of the signature kicks of JB and Nike athletes Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kyrie Irving as well as the Air Jordan XXXIII.

Touted as a celebration of Charlotte’s heritage, the “vibrancy of basketball culture” and Michael Jordan’s obvious links to North Carolina, also included are:

AJ I Women’s Blue Chill

AJ I Turbo Green

AJ V Varsity Royal

AJ VI NRG

AJ IX

AJ VI Infrared

Air Max 720

Nike Women’s Floral Pack

For those quick on their phones, the coveted Air Jordan VI in the Infrared colorway has a surprise drop via the SNKRS app last night (Jan. 31).

Check out detailed pics of ALL the kicks in the gallery. Good hunting.