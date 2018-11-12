PJ Tucker Don’t Got These: LeBron Stunts On Us With Air Jordan 5-Inspired Nike LeBron 15 PE

LeBron James has a new iteration of his signature sneaker line gracing the court, but he reminded us there is still exclusive heat from his LeBron Watch program we haven’t seen yet.

Oh, it’s like that Bron Bron?

Before last night’s Los Angeles Lakers VS Atlanta Hawks game, LeBron took to his Instagram account to show off the 1-of-1 PE versions of his Nike LeBron 15 sneaker. The kicks borrowed details from the iconic Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic” colorway featuring a black BattleKnit upper, a white “23” embroidered on the heel, reflective 3M material with a red Dunkman logos on the tongue, red lace locks, “17”/”90” on the heel tab, shark hits on the midsole complimented with an icy bottom.

23 x 23.



Here’s a look at @KingJames’ 1 of 1 AJ5 inspired Nike LeBron 15. pic.twitter.com/HRCFhaY1Zw — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 12, 2018

While giving us a detailed look at the sneaker, King James made sure to point out that chances of the kicks going on sale are slim to none with the caption “1-of-1. That means none before them, none to come.” Well, that’s disappointing, but hopefully, Bron will continue the popular #LeBronWatch program with the Nike LeBron 16 sneaker as well.

The program was a massive success with the sneaker community with each version of the LeBron 15 inspired by classic Nike silhouettes that LeBron loved in his youth sold out instantly. You can check out the kicks and the reactions to them in the gallery below.

