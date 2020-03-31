Jordan Brand Unveils Jordan Delta With Nike React Tech [Photos]

When you think Jordan Brand you might think Retros or those new kicks Zion Williamson was rocking. All true, but the brand also delivers lifestyle gear and kicks, its latest model being the Jordan Delta that flaunts Nike React cushioning technology.

The Jordan Delta is all about daily, wear without forsaking advance comfort. That comes in the form of full-length Nike React foam cushioning down below (as well as herringbone pattern underneath for grip and zonal outsole pods). As for the upper, it features breathable mesh along with suede overlays. The combo is a nod to Jordan Brand’s history of melding high-end materials with high-tech construction. The inside of the shoe is “seamless” to assure buttery smooth all-day comfort.

So socks optional? Also, a padded collar, ergonomic tongue and heel loops point to function being the priority as it compliments the design.

The Jordan Delta will hit select retailers on April 11 and will be available at jordan.com on April 18.

The Jordan Delta SP, a Sail/Photo Blue-White colorway, is out April 4 on Jordan.com and at select retailers. The Vachetta Tan colorway hits May 14 in full family size run while the Black colorway is out June 6.

Check out detailed photos of the kicks below.