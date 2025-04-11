Subscribe
Justin Bieber Trolls Stevie Wonder: “Never Sees My FaceTimes”

Justin Bieber Trolls Stevie Wonder: “This Fool Never Sees My FaceTimes”

Published on April 11, 2025
Source: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Raymond Hall / Getty

Justin Bieber stirred up controversy yet again, this time for trolling legendary musician Stevie Wonder on social media.

In a now-viral Instagram Story, Bieber posted a screenshot of an unanswered FaceTime call to Stevie Wonder, jokingly captioning it, “This fool never sees my FaceTimes.” While some fans found the joke lighthearted, many felt it was in poor taste, given that Stevie Wonder has been blind since birth. Though likely meant to be humorous, the timing and tone of the post rubbed people the wrong way. Online reactions were mixed; some laughed it off, while others criticized Bieber for being insensitive and using Wonder’s disability as the punchline.

One fan commented, “Even if Stevie could see, I doubt he’d be answering FaceTime from a crash-out king like Justin right now.” The trolling has also reignited concern about Bieber’s mental state. Over the past few weeks, fans have noticed strange behavior and erratic posts from the pop star, sparking speculation that he may be struggling behind the scenes. Many are now calling on Hailey Bieber to check in on him, with comments like, “Where’s Hailey? Someone needs to make sure he’s good,” appearing across platforms.

While Bieber has always walked a line between being goofy and controversial, this latest moment has fans wondering if his trolling is masking deeper issues. Whether it was a harmless joke or something more, one thing is clear—people are paying attention, and not all of it is positive.

Justin Beiber stevie wonder

