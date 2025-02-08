Kai Cenat Cancels Upcoming Stream With Kanye West
Protecting The Bag: Kai Cenat Confirms Stream With Kanye West Is Not Happening Following The Rappers Antisemitic Tweets
Kai Cenat made the right choice. Protecting his integrity and his bag over streaming with Kanye West. The world’s most popular Twitch streamer (debate your cousin), is not linking up with the most problematic person in the world not named Elon Musk or Donald Trump. Kai Cenat announced to his Twitch followers that the once-planned stream with Kanye West, aka Ye, is no longer happening. Cenat revealed that he made his decision after seeing West’s latest round of bizarre and extremely antisemitic tweets. “I’m gonna go ahead and address the elephant in the room,” Cenat told his fans. “I seen the tweets, bro. I don’t know what’s going on.” He revealed he was just as stunned as everyone else by Kanye West’s recent online behavior. “I don’t know, bro. It’s crazy.” Cenat’s announcement comes after he excitedly revealed on January 29 that he was planning to take a trip to Japan and hopefully get West on his stream. The Twitch streamer also bumped into the rapper at the Grammys before the whole Bianca Censori naked on the red carpet stunt. “He’s a very good, motherf*cking dude,” Cenat said on January 29. “I think he’ll be open to the stream. “If I had to say a percentage,” Kai Cenat said. “It’s at like probably 90%. We been talking almost every day.” Welp.
You Know Kanye West Is Going To ReactKanye West has yet to respond to Cenat’s decision, but we fully expect him to. We won’t be surprised if he calls him an “industry plant” again or something worse. Fans have been reacting to Cenat making the right decision not to associate himself with a Black Nazi sympathizer, some are calling him a sellout, while others understand he’s got a brand to protect. https://x.com/kanyewest/status/1888107257474511185 You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
