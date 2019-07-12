7 Things We Learned From Sen. Kamala Harris’ Return To The Breakfast Club

Sen. Kamala Harris made a return to The Breakfast Club as she continues to beat the presidential campaign trail in hopes of becoming the Democratic Party’s candidate for all the marbles in 2020. In the chat, the junior U.S. Senator makes another bid in showing she has what it takes to knock President Donald Trump out the White House and also laying out some important policies for voters to consider.

Sen. Harris came to the show back in February with the California politician waxing on subjects such as legalizing marijuana, smoking pot in college, and being a 2Pac fan among other more pertinent issues. This time, Harris was greeted by the full team as Angela Yee was absent in the last chat, and she gamely took on the Club’s tough questions with the skill of a person ready to run the country.

With some debates under her belt and poll numbers showing that she’s at the top of the list alongside frontrunner Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, Harris is surging at the right time and her campaign talking points sound sharper than ever.

Check out 7 things we learned from Sen. Kamala Harris on The Breakfast Club below.

Photo: YouTube