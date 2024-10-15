Subscribe
Vice President Kamala Harris Unveils Proposals Targeting Black Men, X Reacts

Published on October 15, 2024
Source: The Washington Post / Getty / Kamala Harris

On Monday, October 14, Vice President Kamala Harris told Black men, I see you, and I hear you. The Harris/Walz campaign is on a mission to strengthen the coalition, specifically with Black voters, where, surprisingly, they lack in comparison to the 2020 Biden/Harris ticket.
Following a moment with former president Barack Obama addressing a small group of Black men directly during a surprise visit to a field office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he had a “Black dad” moment and had some stern words on Black men on the fence about supporting Harris, and suggesting misogynoir is the culprit.
The fallout from Obama’s comments was immediate, with Black men reacting big time. The Harris campaign, which has been out in these political streets a lot lately, has been talking about that exact issue and releasing a new proposal that will provide Black men “with the tools to achieve financial freedom, lower costs to better provide for themselves and their families, and protect their rights.”

The Harris-Walz Policy Broken Down

Part of her proposal, which definitely has cheap Republicans clenching their butt cheeks, is the one million loans that are fully forgivable, up to $20,000, for Black entrepreneurs to start a business. Now, the million-dollar question would be how this would be possible; according to the campaign, the loans would be a product of a new partnership with the Small Business Administration with the addition of some lenders and banks. The new Harris-Walz policy will also support education training and mentorship programs that lead to good-paying jobs for Black men, plus pathways to becoming teachers. It also calls for protecting cryptocurrency investments made by Black men, giving them the assurance that their money is safe. The policy also calls for the launch of a national health initiative that will focus on illnesses that affect Black men disproportionately and also the legalization of marijuana and create opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in the new industry.

The Fallout Continues

While Donald Trump, who has been president, has never come up with any proposals geared toward Black men, with his only claim to being an ally is issuing pardons to rappers, there are still some Black men scoffing at Kamala Harris’ attempt to let Black men know they have a seat at the table.
If you need a perfect breakdown of the discourse surrounding the new policy, look no further than Plies’ social media accounts, where he accurately broke down what
Plies tells no lies. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

