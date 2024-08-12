Subscribe
Plies Believes Elon Musk Will Shut X Down If Donald Trump Loses

Jig Spotting: Plies Believes Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Only Bought X, Formerly Twitter, For Political Reasons

Published on August 12, 2024
Plies Believes Elon Musk Will Shut X Down If Donald Trump Loses

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty / Plies

Nobody had on their bingo cards that Hip-Hop star Plies would be one of the biggest political voices on X. The rapper is now sharing his opinion on the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, and his real reasoning behind purchasing the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The always outspoken Plies sees the jig regarding Elon Musk and the real reason he reluctantly dropped $44 billion on Twitter.
Musk bought the platform because he believes in protecting free speech, allegedly. According to the “Buss It Baby” crafter, Musk’s reasons are all political.

Plies Spotting Elon Musk’s Jig

In an August 6 post on Musk’s janky platform, Plies accused the Tesla chief of purchasing it for political reasons and even believes he will shut it down as Donald Trump continues to fall behind in the polls because he is a staunch supporter of the orange menace. “I Can See Elon Shutting Down Twitter When Trump Continues To Fall Behind In The Polls. He Brought Twitter To Influence The Election. An Before He Accepts A Trump Loss I Believe He’ll Shut It All Down!!!!,” the rapper wrote.
Plies commentary on the matter as Trump prepares to sit down with Musk for what he describes will be the “interview of the century.” Still, we all know nothing of substance will come from it, and we can look back to his sitdown at NABJ and recent “press conference” as evidence of that. “Elon called me, as you know he endorsed me full throated, a great endorsement,” Trump rambled to reporters. “I respect Elon a lot, he respects me. He told me he is going to have a show Monday, I think Monday night, and he invited me so it’ll be very interesting. A lot of people are talking about it. I look forward to it.” Riggghhhtttt.

Plies The Political Star

Plies disdain for Donald Trump and unwavering support for the Biden/Harris campaign, and now the Harris/Waltz ticket, has made him one of the few Hip-Hop artists and celebs not out here “Trumpin” around.  His political takes have also made him very popular among Democrats. He is so popular that DNC Chair Jaime Harrison has reached out to him in hopes of getting him to attend the upcoming Democrat National Convention in Chicago.
You can see more reactions to Plies’ observation about Phony Stark in the gallery below.

