Kanye West Makes Terrible Comments About Beyoncé’s Children, X Is Fed Up

Published on March 19, 2025
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Kanye West is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. If crossing the line was a person, it would surely be Kanye West.
The rapper went on an outrageous Twitter rant that has left everyone, from fans to celebs, stunned. This time, he crossed a major line with some seriously disrespectful comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids, sparking massive backlash and even calls for legal action.

In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye said: “Wait, has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re retar*ed.” As if that wasn’t bad enough, he followed it up with: “No, like literally. And this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having retar*ed children is a choice.” The internet lost it. Fans, celebs, and even some of his die-hard supporters hit back hard, slamming Kanye for his vile remarks. People are now calling for Jay and Bey to take legal action, claiming defamation. Hours later, Kanye expressed regret for his hurtful comments about the Carter family but shared that he has always felt like an outsider. He also mentioned that Jay-Z didn’t attend either of his weddings and seemed to prioritize others over him, “I Love Jay-Z and I do feel bad. I always felt like the black sheep like I wanted a family in this music sh*t. I’d run on stages thinking I was doing the right thing and would always be a slight. Hov not coming to my first wedding, him putting Kendrick on the Super Bowl over me.” Also adding that Jay & B could have helped “leverage” his kids with the impact they have in the culture, “I felt like both him and his wife could have used their cultural position to not just watch the Kardashians run more over.” This outburst is just the latest in a long line of wild social media meltdowns Kanye’s been having, and even his biggest fans are starting to turn on him. This isn’t the first time Kanye’s been in the headlines for drama—he’s been beefing with anyone who dares to disagree with him lately. His most recent target? Playboi Carti. Kanye claimed they were supposed to drop a joint project after Carti’s I AM MUSIC album, but that never came through and honestly, no one was checking for that collab anyway.

