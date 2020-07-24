Kanye West Goes Ghost With ‘DONDA’ Release, Twitter Brings The Jokes About Who’s To Blame

Kanye West has had a rough week, but that didn’t stop fans from expressing their disappointment after the super producer’s highly anticipated album was a no show.

In the early hours on Friday (Jul 24), fans took to Twitter to convey their disappointment after waiting for the midnight deadline, only to receive no album.

Donda? more like Donde esta la album Mr. West? — podd^*+*^ (@poddvsdawrld) July 24, 2020

Over the past week, Yeezy has tweeted several times that his 10th studio album, Donda: With Child, would be out “this Friday,” and even furthered the hype by sharing multiple variations of the tracklist on Twitter in addition to announcing on Tuesday, July 21, that it would be accompanied by a “movie.”

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday pic.twitter.com/eHX1vGm5C2 — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

While Ye’s album delays are seemingly becoming a habit for the self-proclaimed perfectionist, with the heavy push from the G.O.O.D Music head-honcho many fans felt that the release date for Donda: With Child was pretty solid, but with everything that has been going on in Kanye’s personal life, many weren’t too shocked that the release was stalled.

Kanye fans listening to white noise today and pretending that it’s the album #donda pic.twitter.com/3d4fe6lEnX — Father (@peenapples) July 24, 2020

As previously reported, Kanye West has allegedly been making it a struggle for Kim Kardashian to reach him by ducking her calls and rejecting her requests to join him in Wyoming.

While many question the timing of Kim Kardashian’s public request after Kanye’s initial tweetstorm, the gossip site notes that Mrs. West had a few concerns weeks prior to his impromptu rally in South Carolina–seemingly suggesting that it was a concern prior to her public presidential endorsement of her husband.

In June, while Kanye West was reportedly in the Dominican Republic, Kim was concerned about Kanye’s behavior and flew to be with him before noticing that he was behaving abnormally according to the site. When she returned home to be with their four children is when Ye veered off the original plans and held his surprise rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, where the Chicago-bred rapper was caught on video making derogatory remarks about Harriet Tubman and seemingly hassling a young Black woman in attendance.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” West was heard saying while the crowd reacted negatively.

As if his comments in South Carolina weren’t bad enough, West made headlines for sharing personal details about his marriage to Kim K at the event, revealing that the couple had “talked about” aborting their eldest child, North.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” West said. “She stood up, and she protected that child.”

The next day, West set off his second since-deleted tweetstorm charging that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian attempted to“fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life.”

Although the Jesus Is King rapper has not publicly confirmed a postponement for the release, he hinted in the early hours of Wednesday, July 22, that he was still putting on the finishing touches.

“We need to finish the album,” Ye tweeted at the time.

The Mars Volta we need to finish the album pic.twitter.com/oA5cc7pyhb — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

As of press time there was no updates to the scheduled release of DONDA, check out a few of the jokes from Black Twitter below.