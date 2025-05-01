Kanye West: J. Cole's Not Real & Kendrick Fans Don't Know Rap
Kanye West New Rant: J. Cole’s Not Real & Kendrick Fans Don’t Know Rap
Kanye West delivered another fiery tirade, this time targeting fellow rap heavyweights J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Known for his unpredictable and often controversial commentary, Kanye didn’t hold back, reigniting long-standing tensions within the Hip-Hop community. Speaking on J. Cole, Kanye bluntly stated, “When I would meet up with Drake I would ask him why are you working with J. Cole, he’s not an actual person. When people would tell me they like J. Cole I be like don’t tell me that. I hate J. Cole, it can’t even be called music.” The harsh critique left fans stunned, especially given the mutual respect often expressed among the “Big Three” rappers of this generation, Cole, Kendrick, and Drake. Kanye’s dismissal of J. Cole’s artistry seemed personal, bordering on surreal, calling into question whether there’s deeper unresolved beef behind the scenes. Ye was far from over too. Turning his attention to Kendrick Lamar, Kanye added, “I heard Ben Affleck that Kendrick Lamar is one of his favorite rappers. I was like, bro, anybody that has Kendrick as one of their favorite rappers don’t know rap.” The jab at Kendrick, long praised for his lyricism and cultural impact, raised eyebrows and drew backlash from fans and artists alike. Whether this was another headline-grabbing rant or a sign of deeper tensions in the Hip-Hop world, Kanye once again reminded everyone, he says what he wants, no matter the fallout.On a recent unfiltered livestream,
