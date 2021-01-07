HE DID WHAT? : Twitter Reacts To Wild Rumor That Kanye West Hooked Up With Jeffree Star

2021 is already telling 2020 to hold its beer.

It was reported earlier in the week Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage is done with rumors suggesting that his struggle bid for the White House was the final straw that broke the camel’s back. But, another interesting and salacious rumor circulating has Twitter staring at their phones in disbelief, saying in unison, KANYE DID WHAT?

Page Six broke the news that the once happy couple is spending a lot of their time apart lately with Kim and kids being in Los Angeles, leaving Kanye to live out his beautiful dark twisted fantasies on his ranch in Wyoming. A TikToker, whose claim to fame is a visit with Dr.Phil for starting the toilet-licking challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, says that Yeezy has been hooking up with male beauty aficionado Jeffree Star.

The TikToker, Ava Louise, claims that “a very good source” spilled the tea to her. In the video, she claimed:

“Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, and a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Word?

To add even more fuel to the fire, Jeffree Star could help but have fun with the moment and shared this on Twitter.

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

We’re gonna take this with the smallest grain of salt, but we are indeed in some extremely crazy times and shouldn’t totally dismiss anything. But it’s too late. Twitter is having a field day with the rumor. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Neil Mockford / Getty