You Care: Kanye West & Wife Seen Flying Commercial

Going from flying first class, or even on a private jet, back to economy can be a shock, so maybe Kanye West can provide insight? The “Power” rapper was recently spotted flying commercial with his wife, Bianca Sensori, for a trip to Japan.

It seems like Ye can still get his sleep on with little legroom, though, as he was seen napping during the flight when a fellow passenger, or stalker—just saying, snapped a shot of the couple in economy class.

Per Page Six:

TikTok user Brandon Doggett posted a clip last week of the “Gold Digger” rapper and the Yeezy architect crammed into two seats in the first row of a small plane.

Although the seats were at the very front, the couple did not appear to be in business class.

Of course, social media has jokes considering that Yeezy was allegedly a billionaire before he decided to go full antisemite, which caused him to lose his lucrative deal with adidas, which meant a massive hit to his bank account and net worth.

As for the quick clip, it aligns with what the couple was wearing when they arrived at Narita International Airport in Japan slate last week (June 9), which included a personalized “Ye” robe. Reportedly, rather than kicking it in a mansion or that insanely large ranch in Montana (that he’s trying to sell), West has been laying his head at a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood, CA that costs him a cool $20,000 a month.

But hey, the guy might be just like all of us, or not.

Hey, ain’t nothing wrong with saving a buck, right? Check out some of the reactions in the gallery.