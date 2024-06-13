Subscribe
Celebrity

You Care: Kanye West & Wife Seen Flying Commercial

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Arrive In Tokyo

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

Going from flying first class, or even on a private jet, back to economy can be a shock, so maybe Kanye West can provide insight? The “Power” rapper was recently spotted flying commercial with his wife, Bianca Sensori, for a trip to Japan.

It seems like Ye can still get his sleep on with little legroom, though, as he was seen napping during the flight when a fellow passenger, or stalker—just saying, snapped a shot of the couple in economy class.

Per Page Six:

TikTok user Brandon Doggett posted a clip last week of the “Gold Digger” rapper and the Yeezy architect crammed into two seats in the first row of a small plane.

Although the seats were at the very front, the couple did not appear to be in business class.

Of course, social media has jokes considering that Yeezy was allegedly a billionaire before he decided to go full antisemite, which caused him to lose his lucrative deal with adidas, which meant a massive hit to his bank account and net worth.

As for the quick clip, it aligns with what the couple was wearing when they arrived at Narita International Airport in Japan slate last week (June 9), which included a personalized “Ye” robe. Reportedly, rather than kicking it in a mansion or that insanely large ranch in Montana (that he’s trying to sell), West has been laying his head at a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood, CA that costs him a cool $20,000 a month.

But hey, the guy might be just like all of us, or not.

Hey, ain’t nothing wrong with saving a buck, right? Check out some of the reactions in the gallery.

1.

2. Struggle couture?

3.

4. This ain’t new.

5. Alrighty then…

6.

RELATED TAGS

Bianca Censori Japan Kanye West
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
TRUMPNEVADA
News

“Deeply Unwell” Convict Trump Being Given A Pass For Bizarre Remarks By Media

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Arrive In Tokyo 6 items
Celebrity

You Care: Kanye West & Wife Seen Flying Commercial

Public transport system sign with the acronym "MARTA"
News

You Will Never Believe This Development In The Atlanta Bus Hijacking Moment The Left 1 Person Dead

(Boston, MA 02/16/17) Martin Shkreli speaks at UMass Boston. Thursday, February 16, 2017. Staff photo by John Wilcox.
News

Martin Shkreli Accused Of Illegally Sharing Rare Wu-Tang Clan Album

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024
News

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use

ENTERTAINMENT-US-CINEMA-SONY
News

Sony Acquires Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chain, Promises It To ‘Preserve’ Experience Moviegoers Love

Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close