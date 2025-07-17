'Mortal Kombat II' Teases Plenty of Johnny Cage Action
Johnny Cage Takes The Lead In First Trailer For ‘Mortal Kombat II’ & We Couldn’t Be More Excited
Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement with all of those damn chairs, Warner Bros. got a tad bit more creative with the trailer and character poster reveal, adding a video game element to help unveil that Kombatants will be in the sequel to the 2021 reboot. After sitting through an hour of poster reveals, we learned that returning from the first film is Lui Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Sonya Blade (Jessica McName), Bi-Han/Noob Saibot (Joe Taslim), Kano (Josh Lawson), Shang Tsung (Chin Han) and Raiden (Tadanobu Asano). Joining them is Johnny Cage (Karl Ubarn), who will take center stage in the sequel, directed by Simon McQuoid, who helmed the first film. Other newcomers include Tati Gabrielle (Jade), Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Martyn Ford (Shao Khan), Desmond Chiam (King Jerrod), Ana Thu Nguyen (Sindel), CJ Bloomfield (Baraka), and Damon Herriman (Quan Chi).The first trailer for Mortal Kombat II has arrived, and we are happy to report that Cole Young will not lead this film. Almost taking a page out of the
Mortal Kombat II Addresses The Biggest Complaint of The First FilmOne of the biggest complaints about the first film, which was solid, was that it centered on a character nobody truly cared for, Cole Young, who was created specifically for the film. For Mortal Kombat II, it looks like the writers heard our cries and decided to center it around Urban’s Johnny Cage, who is a washed-up action star before he is given a second chance in the form of an invitation to fight for Earthrealm’s survival in the bloody contest known as Mortal Kombat. This time, Raiden’s team of Earth’s mightiest warriors, which now includes Cage, will not only have to go up against the soul-stealing sorcerer Shang Tsung and his replacement warriors who were viciously killed in the first film by team Earthrealm, but also the ruthless emperor of Outworld, Shao Khan. You don’t have to wait too long to see MK II as it kicks and punches its way into theaters exclusively on October 24. You can see the reactions to the trailer in the gallery below.
