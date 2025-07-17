Subscribe
Close
Movies

'Mortal Kombat II' Teases Plenty of Johnny Cage Action

Johnny Cage Takes The Lead In First Trailer For ‘Mortal Kombat II’ & We Couldn’t Be More Excited

Published on July 17, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mortal Kombat II

Source: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat II

The first trailer for Mortal Kombat II has arrived, and we are happy to report that Cole Young will not lead this film. Almost taking a page out of the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement with all of those damn chairs, Warner Bros. got a tad bit more creative with the trailer and character poster reveal, adding a video game element to help unveil that Kombatants will be in the sequel to the 2021 reboot.

Related Stories

After sitting through an hour of poster reveals, we learned that returning from the first film is Lui Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada),  Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Sonya Blade (Jessica McName),  Bi-Han/Noob Saibot (Joe Taslim), Kano (Josh Lawson), Shang Tsung (Chin Han) and Raiden (Tadanobu Asano).
Mortal Kombat II

Source: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat II

Joining them is Johnny Cage (Karl Ubarn), who will take center stage in the sequel, directed by Simon McQuoid, who helmed the first film. Other newcomers include Tati Gabrielle (Jade), Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Martyn Ford (Shao Khan), Desmond Chiam (King Jerrod), Ana Thu Nguyen (Sindel), CJ Bloomfield (Baraka), and Damon Herriman (Quan Chi).

Mortal Kombat II Addresses The Biggest Complaint of The First Film

Mortal Kombat II

Source: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat II

One of the biggest complaints about the first film, which was solid, was that it centered on a character nobody truly cared for, Cole Young, who was created specifically for the film. For Mortal Kombat II, it looks like the writers heard our cries and decided to center it around Urban’s Johnny Cage, who is a washed-up action star before he is given a second chance in the form of an invitation to fight for Earthrealm’s survival in the bloody contest known as Mortal Kombat.
Mortal Kombat II

Source: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat II

This time, Raiden’s team of Earth’s mightiest warriors, which now includes Cage, will not only have to go up against the soul-stealing sorcerer Shang Tsung and his replacement warriors who were viciously killed in the first film by team Earthrealm, but also the ruthless emperor of Outworld, Shao Khan.
Mortal Kombat II

Source: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat II

You don’t have to wait too long to see MK II as it kicks and punches its way into theaters exclusively on October 24. You can see the reactions to the trailer in the gallery below.

1. Same

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming Mortal Kombat movies video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

    Preciousness: Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2025

    Bossip
    Brown Sugar Babe asset

    Rich Aunty Oils, Affordable Must-Haves & Premium Essentials: BOSSIP’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

    Bossip
    Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

    Drake Gifted Quavo The Bentley He Originally Bought Saweetie, Social Media Debates Corniness

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close