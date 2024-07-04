Subscribe
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Video Inspires All The OVHoe Slander

Published on July 4, 2024

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Video

Source: YouTube / pgLang

As expected, Kendrick Lamar dropped the video for his megaton bomb of a diss track, “Not Like Us.” Directed by K. Dot and his homie Dave Free, the visual will certainly give the certified bop more life, and has inspired all types of slanderous jokes.

Initially, K. Dot kicks things off with some fresh bars.

As for the video, it’s very Compton with all types of Crips and Bloods having a good time, krump dancers getting busy and nourishing, peaceful Los Angelese sunshine. And yes, that is NBA star DeMar DeRozan in the video. Yep, that’s Kendrick’s wife Whitney and their kids all joyfully dancing with each order. And of course, the OVHoe pinata caught a proper fade.

Also, Kendrick was even doing push ups, which is one one example of how the whole visual runs like a troll at Drake’s expense. But then Kendrick took it to another level with a caged owl at the end of the clip. We trust the owl is fine.

Lastly, let’s not forget that Kendrick Lamar had his Pop Out concert on Juneteenth, then dropped this video on July 4th. That man is dastardly and we don’t ever want the smoke.

Peep the jokes in the gallery, and the full video below.

Kendrick Lamar
