Celebrities, NBA & WNBA Legends Attend Kenny Smith’s Annual All-Star Bash In Chicago

During All-Star weekend, there is no shortage of parties and events, but there is one soirée that has become a staple during NBA’s big week, and that’s Kenny Smith’s annual all-star bash.
Unlike most parties, it’s either for the youth or for the grown folks, Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash manages to bring in both to come together to celebrate the old school and the new. The party took place at the Morgan MFG event space on Feb.14, the same location where McDonald’s held its Beyond The Court: Panel earlier that day featuring Smith, Iman Shumpert, Lisa Joseph-Metelus and special guest Magic Johnson.
With the inspiration portion out of the way, it was time to celebrate the return of the NBA All-Star game to the windy city. NBA and WNBA legends past and present were in the building like Julius Erving, Ralph Sampson, Kenyon Martin, Dale Ellis Greg Oden, Elizabeth Cambage, Candace Parker, Tina Thompson and more. As far as Kenny’s famous friends, actor/comedian J.B. Smoove, Jadakiss, Ghostface Killah, Mr. Ed Lover, and more also came through to celebrate.
Speaking of Jadakiss, he also served as part of the entertainment, taking the stage with Brooklyn’s own, Fabolous to perform their classic bops like “Breathe,” “Make Me Better,” “We Gonna Make It” & more. At the same time, the crowd sipped Ciroc VS and enjoyed McDonald’s fries and chicken nuggets that never seemed to run out.
It was a night to remember leading into the Saturday’s 3-point and slam dunk contest that saw Aaron Gordon get robbed again. You can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.
Photo: Bernard Smalls/ @PhotosByBeanz
1. Kenny and Kayla Brianna SmithSource:@PhotosByBeanz
2. Jay Pharoah and Kenny SmithSource:@PhotosByBeanz
3. Tina ThompsonSource:@PhotosByBeanz
4. Kayla Brianna Smith and Terrell EdmundsSource:@PhotosByBeanz
5. J.B. Smoove and Shahidah OmarSource:@PhotosByBeanz
6. Richaun and Lydecia HolmesSource:@PhotosByBeanz
7. Kenyon MartinSource:@PhotosByBeanz
8. Iman ShumpertSource:@PhotosByBeanz
9. God ShammgodSource:@PhotosByBeanz
10. Maria TaylorSource:@PhotosByBeanz
11. Greg Oden and Sabrina OdenSource:@PhotosByBeanz
12. Kenny Smith’s All-Star BashSource:@PhotosByBeanz
13. Nakia SanfordSource:@PhotosByBeanz
14. JadakissSource:@PhotosByBeanz
15. Kenny Smith’s All-Star BashSource:@PhotosByBeanz
16. Kenny Smith’s All-Star BashSource:@PhotosByBeanz
17. Brandon B.Dot ArmstrongSource:@PhotosByBeanz
18. Elizabeth CambageSource:@PhotosByBeanz
19. Nakia SanfordSource:@PhotosByBeanz
20. Dale and Monique EllisSource:@PhotosByBeanz
21. James PoseySource:@PhotosByBeanz
22. Julius Erving and Dorys MaddenSource:@PhotosByBeanz
23. Mr. Ed LoverSource:@PhotosByBeanz
24. Roland MartinSource:@PhotosByBeanz
25. Ralph Sampson and GuestsSource:@PhotosByBeanz
26. Emmette and Bonnette BryantSource:@PhotosByBeanz
27. Ghostface KillahSource:@PhotosByBeanz
28. Team BevelSource:@PhotosByBeanz
29. Elston and Louise TurnerSource:@PhotosByBeanz
30. Kenny Smith’s All-Star BashSource:@PhotosByBeanz
