Trump Supporter Kodak Black Trends For Wasting Money After Tossing Cash From A Boat

Kodak Black is enjoying his freedom thanks to the former president and questionable businessman Donald Trump, and it appears that the Florida rapper hasn’t learned the value of money after sitting down for a bit. In what might have been a moment of content development or just a stunt show for social media, the “Tunnel Vision” star is trending after images of him tossing several stacks from a boat surfaced online.

As seen on his Instagram, the rapper, real name Bill K. Kapri, is seen being filmed by a cameraman tossing several thousand dollars from the deck of a boat in what could be presumed to be somewhere in Florida. Because the thirst is real, the Instagram posts of the money tossing and the like were filled with folks with their hands folded up like cups asking for the location of the boat and generally asking to be put on.

The shameless acts of thirst continued across two posts from Kodak, who routinely takes shots of himself along with huge wads of cash. Despite not boasting a huge radio single, although “Last Day In” and “Feeling Peachy” are both charting records for the rapper, Kodak is still obviously raking in large amounts of money. In 2021, Kodak dropped the Haitian Boy Kodak mixtape back in May and decried the release’s low-selling numbers on social media, later following up that project with the Happy Birthday Kodak EP that dropped in earlier in June when the rapper turned 24 years of age.

On Twitter, Kodak Black saw his name trending after the money tossing stunt and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty