Konami Invites You To “Find The Beauty In Terror” In Creepy As Hell Reveal Trailer For ‘Silent Hill ƒ’

Motoi Okamoto Assembled A Dream Team To Bring This Beautiful Nightmare To Gamers

Producer Motoi Okamoto is leading this project, which follows the highly successful Silent Hill 2 remake, which made our list of the best games of 2024.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Okamoto aims to revitalize the franchise by reimagining Silent Hill , which is taking its beloved psychological horror to its first-ever Japanese setting . It brings with it all of the elements fans of the Silent Hill franchise have come to love, combining them with the distinctive aesthetic of Japanese folklore and fear.

Okamoto works with acclaimed writer Ryukishi07, artist kera, and legendary composers Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage to bring this new beautiful nightmare to consoles and PC.

The official synopsis for the game reads:

Silent Hill as a franchise has been in limbo for quite some time after Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills was canceled by Konami in 2015. The survival horror franchise is enjoying new life thanks to the exceptional Silent Hill 2 remake and now we have our first look at Silent Hill ƒ.Silent Hill ƒ marks the first new entry in the iconic survival horror franchise in quite some time. This entry is taking the scares and all of the horror out of the town of Silent Hill and transporting players to 1960s Japan for what Konami for an experience that Konami describes as an “eerie and haunting world where horror and psychological tension intertwine in an unforgettable narrative experience to find beauty in terror.”

Find the beauty in terror in this new Japanese psychological horror. When Shimizu Hinako’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, her once-familiar home becomes a haunting nightmare.

As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. Immerse yourself into Hinako’s world as imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07, with entrancing soundscapes by Akira Yamaoka and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices.

Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? Discover a new chapter in the SILENT HILL series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.

When Is Silent Hill ƒ Dropping?

, but you can wishlist the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles or on PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store.