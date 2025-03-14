Konami Invites You To “Find The Beauty In Terror” In Creepy As Hell Reveal Trailer For ‘Silent Hill ƒ’

'Silent Hill ƒ' Gets Beautiful & Extremely Creepy Reveal Trailer
Motoi Okamoto Assembled A Dream Team To Bring This Beautiful Nightmare To GamersProducer Motoi Okamoto is leading this project, which follows the highly successful Silent Hill 2 remake, which made our list of the best games of 2024. Okamoto aims to revitalize the franchise by reimagining Silent Hill, which is taking its beloved psychological horror to its first-ever Japanese setting. It brings with it all of the elements fans of the Silent Hill franchise have come to love, combining them with the distinctive aesthetic of Japanese folklore and fear. Okamoto works with acclaimed writer Ryukishi07, artist kera, and legendary composers Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage to bring this new beautiful nightmare to consoles and PC.
The official synopsis for the game reads:
Find the beauty in terror in this new Japanese psychological horror. When Shimizu Hinako’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, her once-familiar home becomes a haunting nightmare.
As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. Immerse yourself into Hinako’s world as imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07, with entrancing soundscapes by Akira Yamaoka and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices.
Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? Discover a new chapter in the SILENT HILL series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.
When Is Silent Hill ƒ Dropping?There is no release date for Silent Hill ƒ, but you can wishlist the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles or on PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store. According to PlayStation Lifestyle, Silent Hill ƒ will be a PS5 Pro Enhanced title. We look forward to working our nerves while playing this one, and other gamers feel the same excitement combined with dread. You can see those reactions plus more screenshots in the gallery below.
