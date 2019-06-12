Koon Commando Candace Owens Says Blacks Were Better Off First 100 Years After Slavery, Owned By Dr. Cornel West

Candace Owens is the worst type of Black person—a white nationalist ally. So it should come as no surprise that while collecting her coon coins on FOX News, she said Black people were actually better off the first 100 years after slavery.

This went down on a segment of racist host Laura Ingraham’s show last night (June 11), so it was set up to be filled with f*ckery. Also, Dr. Cornel West was also a panelist to bring the other side, which is pretty much worthless considering the outlet is FOX News.

But anyway, during the discussion Bernie Sanders came up, with Owens saying socialist policies like the one the presidential candidate advocates have destroyed Black communities. To this, West countered that welfare isn’t socialist. And that’s when Owens went full shuck and jiver.

“One hundred years after slavery, the Black community was doing better. We were going up, up, up. Then, suddenly, they socialized our community via welfare policies and the black community started going down, down, down,” said Owens.

Not letting West get a word in, she added, “And you’re sitting here supporting a candidate who is advocating for making that on a larger scale. He’s saying we’re not just going to do it to the Black community, we’re going to do it to every community in America.”

But here’s the best part. She said, “You need to stand behind Trump because he is…standing next to poor people and making poor people richer are two different things.”

Yep, Owens believes the rich tax fraud and con man who is a documented racist is “making poor people richer.” And when Cornel West start checking her on historical facts, she tried to flip it back to we’re talking about Bernie Sanders—after she brought up slavery.

Needless to say, Twitter is dragging Owens by her edges. Also, problems with West aside (he’s catching heat, too), she isn’t qualified to carry his afro pick.

[H/T Newsweek]