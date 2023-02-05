Conspiracy Kyrie Irving Traded To Mavericks. Twitter Prays For Luka Doncic

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kyrie Irving got his wish. On Sunday (February 5), multiple sources reported that the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade the problematic (at least when off the court) point guard to the Dallas Mavericks.

According to ESPN,

The Mavericks are sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris, sources said.

The Nets plan to offer the picks acquired in the trade — as well as their 2023 first-round pick via the Philadelphia 76ers — in trade talks to try to improve the roster ahead of the Thursday trade deadline, sources said.

The Lakers and Nets discussed possible Irving deals on Friday and Saturday, but ultimately the Mavericks’ package gave the Nets a better chance to surround Kevin Durant with players now — as well as the opportunity to acquire three draft picks, sources said. The Nets had been looking at three-way deals involving the Lakers before discussions with the Mavericks came together fairly quickly Sunday afternoon, sources said.

It was only. a couple of days ago that Irving reportedly told the Nets that he wanted out after negotiations for an extension of his current contract stalled out.

When news broke of the trade NBA Twitter almost immediately start slandering all parties involved. The Lakers particularly felt there wrath after failing to acquire Irving and reuinte with his old running mate. LeBron James. How Kyrie will adjust to hooping with Luka, officially a superstar, is also being debated.

