Layzie Bone & Offset Trade Words Over Best Group Title, Twitter Reacts

In a beef we didn’t see coming, Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fame had some strong words for the Migos over which group is the best of all time. In response, Offset threw a shot at Layzie thus sparking a discussion on Twitter between the older and younger generation of Hip-Hop fans.

“Bone Thugs N Harmony is the best group ever!!!! This game ain’t the same without us…. @migos y’all gotta back that shit up for 2019 #WE THE ONES FUCK THE TWO’s Three’s and the rest. As a matter of fact name one rapper out here that ain’t step there flow up because we should them how. I’ll wait,” Layzie Bone wrote in a caption from an Instagram video which can be seen below.

As captured by DJ Akademiks, Offset replied and told Layzie Bone to put his money up.

This has sparked a bit of a war of words between older and younger fans of both groups and we’ve collected a portion of the debate below. Who is your pick for the best group of all time in Hip-Hop? Sound off in the comments section if you wish.

Photo: WENN