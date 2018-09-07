Lebron James, Swaggy P, Sheck Wes & More Attend Fashion Show At Skate Park [Photos]

Every year New York Fashion Week attracts the who’s who in sports, music and media. Apparently the John Elliot show in particular was a whole mood.
Hosted at the Pier 62 skate park in the lower west side section of Manhattan, the designer brought his Spring Summer 2019 wears to life. Titled LOS ANGELES, the collection is not only an ode to the west coast destination but also confirms a partnership between the brand and the city.
Featuring an array of loud hues, floral prints, tie-dye denims military themed apparel, the looks fell right in line with intended LA vibes. With a longstanding relationship with Nike, Elliot also debuted some exclusive feet pieces. The M2k Tekno (Air Monarch), which historically has been pegged as a dad shoe, got a modern update. A plum colored Nike Blazer for females hit runway as well. His newest collaboration with LeBron James the “Icon Sneaker” was also showcased. Sheck Wes also walked the “runway.”
The event had an all-star cast of celebrities in the house including Justin Bieber, a shirtless Pete Davidson, Kevin Love, Victor Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Swaggy P, Scooter Braun and LeBron James who was seen sporting the super exclusive UNDERCOVER x Nike React Element 87 sneakers. VIP seating consisted of double stacked yellow milk crates which gave them a perfect view of the models walking on the skateboarding ramp.
You can see more photos from the show below.
1. John Elliott – Backstage – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
Editors Note: Ahem, that's Sheck Wes. —aqua NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model prepares backstage for the John Elliott show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
2. John Elliott – Front Row – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Actress Whoopi Goldberg (L) attends the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
3. John Elliott – Front Row – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Pete Davidson, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
4. John Elliott – Front Row – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: LeBron James attends the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
5. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – September 6, 2018
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Pete Davidson enters the John Elliott show during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
6. Street Style – New York Fashion Week September 2018 – Day 2
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Heron Preston before the John Elliott show on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
7. John Elliott – Front Row – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Salehe Bembury and Kerby Jean-Raymond attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
8. Street Style – New York Fashion Week September 2018 – Day 2
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Stylist Matthew Henson wears a white Prada shirt, black shorts, black Nike socks, and white Nike sneakers before the John Elliott show on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
9. John Elliott – Front Row – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Nick Young attends the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
10. John Elliott – Runway – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at John Elliott Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
11. John Elliott – Front Row – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
12. John Elliott – Front Row – September 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.