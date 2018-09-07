Lebron James, Swaggy P, Sheck Wes & More Attend Fashion Show At Skate Park [Photos]

Every year New York Fashion Week attracts the who’s who in sports, music and media. Apparently the John Elliot show in particular was a whole mood.

Hosted at the Pier 62 skate park in the lower west side section of Manhattan, the designer brought his Spring Summer 2019 wears to life. Titled LOS ANGELES, the collection is not only an ode to the west coast destination but also confirms a partnership between the brand and the city.

Featuring an array of loud hues, floral prints, tie-dye denims military themed apparel, the looks fell right in line with intended LA vibes. With a longstanding relationship with Nike, Elliot also debuted some exclusive feet pieces. The M2k Tekno (Air Monarch), which historically has been pegged as a dad shoe, got a modern update. A plum colored Nike Blazer for females hit runway as well. His newest collaboration with LeBron James the “Icon Sneaker” was also showcased. Sheck Wes also walked the “runway.”

The event had an all-star cast of celebrities in the house including Justin Bieber, a shirtless Pete Davidson, Kevin Love, Victor Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Swaggy P, Scooter Braun and LeBron James who was seen sporting the super exclusive UNDERCOVER x Nike React Element 87 sneakers. VIP seating consisted of double stacked yellow milk crates which gave them a perfect view of the models walking on the skateboarding ramp.

You can see more photos from the show below.

Photo: Getty Images