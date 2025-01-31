LiAngelo Ball Drops 'Tweaker' Video & Previews His Next Hit
LiAngelo Ball Drops ‘Tweaker’ Video & Previews His Next Hit
LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball has officially blessed us with the music video for “Tweaker”.The visual features Gelo cruising down the street in a drop-top, flanked by his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo. The trio is vibing out to Gelo’s smooth 2000s-style anthem, a moment that feels almost like fate. This viral moment wouldn’t have happened without a little push from the fans, though. Gelo first previewed “Tweaker” on Neon’s streaming show, and after that, the internet went wild, begging him to release it. The demand was undeniable, and when he dropped the track, the response was electric. The momentum didn’t stop there. Not long after the song’s success, Gelo secured a record deal with Def Jam, one of the biggest labels in the game, and earned a premium slot at Rolling Loud, one of the most prestigious music festivals in the world. Most artists grind for years to get that kind of exposure, but Gelo did it off a single—truly impressive. Towards the end of the “Tweaker” video, Gelo teases his next single, which promises to be a club banger. With lyrics like “Baby, can you pleeeease, shake that a* for me”*, it’s safe to say we’ll be hearing this one on repeat. Get ready for the ladies to be on their feet, twerking to Gelo’s next hit. Check out some of the reactions to LiAngelo Ball’s ‘Tweaker’ music video below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash