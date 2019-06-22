Lil Pump Calls XXXTentacion “The 2pac Of Our Generation” & Twitter Has All The Comments

Just over a year ago, Hip-Hop lost one of its rising young stars in XXXTentacion to murder and fans are still reeling over the unfortunate incident. Lil Pump, himself a star in the making and hailing from the late rapper’s home state, made a statement that compared XXXTentacion to the late 2pac.

In a video clip, the 18-year-old “Gucci Gang” star said that XXXTentacion was the “2Pac of our generation” along with other utterances supporting the fallen rapper.

Via Twitter, folks have been chiming in with the slander, but by no mean are we piling upon the dead, as we collectively thought that XXXTentacion’s death was a dark day for the culture and a jarring reminder for his fans that the world can be cruel at times.

With that aside., we’re here to document the culture and you can see what we’ve seen via Twitter below.

lil pump feels like xxxtentacion is the 2pac of our generation 🤔 thoughts??pic.twitter.com/MwIpYK8vtw — Genius (@Genius) June 20, 2019

