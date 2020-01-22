Build-A-Body Baddie Lira Galore Joins Anti-Vaxxer Squad, Black Twitter Is Fed Up

Lira Galore found herself at the center of an exquisite dragging via the collective known as Black Twitter after posing a question regarding vaccination children. With the Internet personality seemingly all in with the anti-vaxxer squad, Galore had her share of supporters but for the most part, sensible people chimed in.

On Jan. 21, Galore posed the question to her Twitter followers, asking, “Thoughts on vaccinating your newborns/infants?”

Thoughts on vaccinating your newborns/infants? — Lira Mercer (@_LiraGalore) January 21, 2020

One Twitter user, @TrelloDeLaGetto, took a screengrab of the question and some of the responses. There was also some additional commentary from the star born Lira Mercer that harkened back to the debunked conspiracy theories around vaccinations. Despite the myths being disproven time and again, a number of people online stood with Galore in solidarity despite being loud and wrong.

I just…. pic.twitter.com/eRhSxBa3Rf — i got a hunnid steppas (@TrelloDeLaGetto) January 21, 2020

From there, a boatload of comments and jokes ensued, and it isn’t clear if any of the messages about the importance of vaccinations and their well-documented safe uses over the years got through to Galore. Galore and her supporters stuck to some tired tropes, saying that two genetic disorders, Down Syndrome and Alzheimer’s Disease, are the resulting conditions to come if one exposes their children to vaccinations.

Yep. We know how it sounds.

That said, it looks like a lot of people out here are putting their babies and their own health at risk following some spook science. If you want a more educated take on the myths of vaccination, check out this article from Medical News Today.

Check out the reactions to Lira Galore’s anti-vax ask below. But before you start scrolling, check out the doozy right under this sentence.

This girl jus tweeted me how after her child was basically forced into getting 4 shots , later that night experienced seizures & the only thing given to the child that was diff were the vaccines 🤢🥴 idk .. I need more time I keep reading stuff like this . — Lira Mercer (@_LiraGalore) January 21, 2020

—

Photo: Getty