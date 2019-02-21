Frequent cheater Tristan Thompson got caught out there again, this time with Kylie Jenner‘s bestie Jordyn Woods—but he isn’t the only NBA player to be exposed as a serial thot bopper.
9 NBA Players Who Got Caught Up In Cheating Scandals
1. Booby Gibson and Keyshia Cole split thanks to his dirty doggin' ways.Source:WENN 1 of 9
2. In 2003, Kobe Bryant admitted to stepping out on his wife after being accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee.Source:WENN 2 of 9
3. Dwyane Wade was supposedly "on break" from Gabrielle Union when he fathered a child in 2013...but sources (and social media posts) say otherwise.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times, most recently with Kylie Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods.Source:WENN 4 of 9
5. That's right, Shaq reportedly did Shaunie dirty...and everybody found out during Kobe's sexual assault case (allegedly).Source:WENN 5 of 9
6. Tony Parker and Eva Longoria reportedly divorced after he got caught cheating with a teammate's wife.Source:WENN 6 of 9
7. Nick Young got caught creeping on Iggy Azalea while they were engaged.Source:WENN 7 of 9
8. Lamar Odom also cheated on Khloe Kardashian...for years, while battling drug addiction.Source:WENN 8 of 9
9. Ray Allen got caught cheating on Shannon Walker Williams all willy nilly thanks to not knowing how to properly DM.Source:Getty 9 of 9
