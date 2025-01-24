Subscribe
Lori Harvey Sizzles In PLAYBOY Magazine Cover Tease

Lori Harvey Gracing The Cover of Playboy Magazine’s First Printed Issue In Five Years, X Reacts With Thirst

Published on January 24, 2025
Lori Harvey Playboy

Source: Playboy Magazine / Lori Harvey

Playboy Magazine is back from print purgatory and has tapped Lori Harvey to grace the cover of the return issue. You read the right: Lori Harvey is gracing the legendary men’s magazine cover, returning to magazine shelves for the first time in five years.
Harvey, who has become quite popping among Black male celebrities, teased the Playboy cover with a tantalizing video she shared on her Instagram account. In the small but very hot clip, Harvey rocks a sparkling one-piece with furry boots in one look and, in another, a low-cut dress that teases her g-string.
“For nearly seven decades, PLAYBOY wasn’t just a magazine—it was a movement,” said Mike Guy, Editor in Chief, PLAYBOY Magazine. “This issue celebrates our rich history while embracing a bold new vision for the future, blending nostalgia with innovation to inspire a new generation of readers.” Harvey is not the only celebrity to be featured in the magazine. Comedian Nikki Glazer will also participate in the highly coveted Playboy interview, touching on her rise to stardom, her unfiltered approach to life, and what drives her comedic genius. Oh, and of course, it wouldn’t be an official PLAYBOY Magazine without the Playmate of the Year, which will be revealed during this year’s Super Bowl.

Lori Harvey Has Social Media Sizzling

Fans have been reacting positively and letting out their thirst in anticipation of seeing what the cover shoot will look like. “This is huge for my sister. Congrats Lori!!!” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.  Another user wrote, “It looks like they’re reaching for an entire new audience! They have such longevity as a company and Lori is a great choice. She’s gorgeous.” We wonder how her dad, Steve Harvey, feels about this cover. The magazine can be preordered now. It will be available at Barnes & Noble newsstands nationwide on February 10, 2025. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Go ahead and shoot yo shot

2. Yes she does look amazing

3. Same sis

4. It sure is

5. We all are.

6.

