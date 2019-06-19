LHHATL Wins Best Reality Show Over Jersey Shore At MTV Movie & TV Awards, White Folks Were BIG MAD

If you cared to tune in last night the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place, and the biggest upset didn’t involve a movie, but VH1’s hit reality show, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Mona Scott Young’s brainchild shocked the world by taking home the Best Reality Royalty award over MTV’s darling Jersey Shore. White folks were BIG MAD.

LHHATL winning the award over the likes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vanderpump Rules, The Challenge, & The Bachelor threw everyone for a loop especially those in the building based on the looks on their faces including the cast of the VH1 show themselves.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta won Reality Royalty at the MTV Movie & TV Awards & folks maddd about it lmao pic.twitter.com/M4jMcdlRHz — Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) June 18, 2019

Twitter immediately picked up on the salty looks on everyone faces and relished at the moment while sipping on their white tears because their favorite white reality shows caught a surprising L. Even Mona Scott Young got in on the action and took to her Instagram account to call out Jersey Shore’s cast members reactions.

The show which was taped on Saturday (June 15) also featured another Kanye West/Taylor Swift moment. Allegedly, The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas hopped on the stage and did his best impression West after LHHATL‘s big win.

Damn shame, to see all the reactions to white folks being upset that Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta winning hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty