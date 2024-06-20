Subscribe
Games

New ‘Madden NFL 25’ Gameplay Reveal Trailer Shows off “Boom Tech” & Impressive Graphics

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
'Madden NFL 25' Trailer Shows Off Impressive "Boom Tech"

Source: EA Sports / Tiburon / EA Sports Madden NFL 25

Life has three constants: life, death, and a new Madden NFL video game. A new trailer has arrived to excite the loyalists about the annual football video game.

Undoubtedly, the unofficial start to the NFL system is the arrival of EA Sports Madden video games. On Thursday, the video game studio delivered the new gameplay trailer for Madden NFL 25.

The new trailer showcases Madden NFL 25’s fantastic graphics and impressive face scans of players like Micah Parsons and more. It also shows off the game’s new “Boom Tech,” which powers the returning Field Sense Technology.

According to EA/Tiburon, “Boom Tech” is a physics-based system that will give players even more control, specifically in tackling and ball-carrying.

Per the game’s website, the “new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes.”

In the trailer, we see the new tech at work delivering some crazy catches, improved tackling mechanics and animations, and juke and hesitation moves that will break the ankles of your tacklers.

Using the hit stick is not a sure way to bring down a ball carrier. If his break tackle rating is high, like this year’s cover athlete Christian McCaffrey, the new Balance and Recovery System gives the ball carrier more ways to stay on their feet.

Madden NFL 25 Doesn’t LOOK Like The Previous Games With A Fresh Coat of Paint

The Madden NFL video game franchise has found itself on the 50-yard line the last few years, unable to reach the endzone, and has become a model of repetitive stagnation.

With the new EA Sports College Football 25 game around the corner and Madden NFL 25 right behind it, the sports video game studio hopes to deliver a product that fans can finally be proud of.

Last year, gamers and even some NFL athletes were not happy with Madden NFL 24, but based on the trailer, there’s a slight glimmer of hope that EA/Tiburon can punch this one in the inzone.

We hope.

1. EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Source:EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 nfl,ea sports madden nfl 25

2. EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Source:EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 nfl,ea sports madden nfl 25

3. EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Source:EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 nfl,ea sports madden nfl 25

4. EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Source:EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 nfl,ea sports madden nfl 25

5. EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Source:EA Sports Madden NFL 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 nfl,ea sports madden nfl 25

RELATED TAGS

ea sports HHW Gaming madden-nfl-25
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
EA Sports Madden NFL 25 5 items
Games

New ‘Madden NFL 25’ Gameplay Reveal Trailer Shows off “Boom Tech” & Impressive Graphics

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics 12 items
Games

Gamers BIG MAD They Won’t Be Taken For A Ride Due To ‘Marvel vs. Capcom: Collection Skipping Xbox

FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-KENZO
Style & Fashion

NIGO Previews His Upcoming Nike Air Force 3 Collab

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo
News

Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In New York

Chris And Malaak Rock Team Up With Target And The CW
News

‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Animated Revival Coming To Comedy Central, Chris Rock, Terry Crews & Tichina Arnorld Will Return

Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY
News

Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Charged With Murder

Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close