Mariah Carey Shuts Down #BottleCapChallenge, Plus The Runner-Ups

You can always count on the internet to come up with some sort of challenge to pique our interest. The latest one to take social media by storm is the #bottlecapchallenge — where those who partake try to unscrew the cap of a bottle with a roundhouse kick — and numerous celebs have taken part in it. Mariah Carey though seemingly may have won it with her creative take on it.

The challenge which was reportedly started by Kazakh taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin who later asked other celebs to join in on the fun. Answering the call were action movie star Jason Statham, singer Jon Mayer, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, Diplo, Ellie Goulding and more.

While the original premise of the challenge is to remove the bottle cap by kicking it, others have found other creative ways of removing it the bottle cap. So far we have seen a slipper and even a dildo (yes a sex toy) but it’s Mariah Carey’s attempt that currently has everyone declaring the singer has one the challenge. Instead of using her feet, the “Shake It Off’ singer used her powerful voice hitting a legendary high pitch to make the top magically pop off the bottle.

While it’s safe to assume this was a product of some great editing, it was still impressive to watch. To see the rest of the hilarious and smart #Bottlecapchallenge videos hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN