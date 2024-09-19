Mark Robinson Alleged "I'm A Black Nazi" Porn Legacy Uncovered
Mark Robinson Alleged “I’m A Black Nazi” Porn Legacy Uncovered, NC GOP Starts Deleting Tweets
Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.”
The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two.
Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson used frequently online.
CNN didn’t post all the comments since they were so salacious, but they did share a graphic that points to the comments coming from RobinsonAmong his commentary was his relaying an affinity to transgender porn. This stands in contract to his anti-LBTQ rhetoric that he is known for remains steadfast in broadcasting. “I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote, per CNN. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!” Despite the evidence that it was indeed him typing the words, Robinson is in full denial. “This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me,” Robinson told CNN, after being presented with the evidence. He added, “I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.” Robinson is currently the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and a Trump homie. He is also getting absolutely cooked on social media. Peep the best of the slander in the gallery. A bunch of GOP legislators are sprinting to delete their photos with Robinson, but we got those saved, too.
