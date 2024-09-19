Mark Robinson Alleged “I’m A Black Nazi” Porn Legacy Uncovered, NC GOP Starts Deleting Tweets

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mark Robinson, a Trump acolyte and candidate running for Governor of North Carolina, is having a bad day. A CNN investigation found that the conservative Republican nominee made dozens of egregious comments on the message boards of the “Nude Africa” pornography website over 10 years ago—including referring to himself as a “black NAZI.”Of course, Robinson is saying that he is a victim of artificial intelligence and that this is a digital lynching. Also, he needs more people, respectfully.As for the CNN KFile investigation that had the GOP scrambling to maybe find another candidate and Robinson dropping a message to say don’t believe what we’re about to hear, the receipts are salacious. Reports CNN:

Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.”

The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two.

Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson used frequently online.

CNN didn’t post all the comments since they were so salacious, but they did share a graphic that points to the comments coming from Robinson

Among his commentary was his relaying an affinity to transgender porn. This stands in contract to his anti-LBTQ rhetoric that he is known for remains steadfast in broadcasting. “I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote, per CNN. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”Despite the evidence that it was indeed him typing the words, Robinson is in full denial. “This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me,” Robinson told CNN, after being presented with the evidence. He added, “I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”Robinson is currently the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and a Trump homie. He is also getting absolutely cooked on social media. Peep the best of the slander in the gallery. A bunch of GOP legislators are sprinting to delete their photos with Robinson, but we got those saved, too.