‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Sets Itself Apart From Other Beat ‘Em Up Games With ‘Cosmic Swap’ Feature

We are having a beat ’em up renaissance in the video game world, and Tribute Games is leading the charge. Their latest game, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, aims to continue that trend, and based on our experience at Summer Game Fest Play Days, the studio has another hit on its hands.

Tribute Games quickly rose on our list of favorite studios after the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. They are shifting from one popular IP, the Ninja Turtles, to deliver us another game involving popular characters from Marvel Comics’ lore with Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

This game was already high on our list when it was first announced, so you can imagine we were excited to get hands-on with it at Play Days. Let’s dive into our thoughts about our experience.

Before we proceed, let’s briefly explore the game’s plot. In Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Annihilus launches an attack that spreads across the galaxy, and it’s up to you and whichever two heroes you select to travel across Earth and beyond to stop the Annihilation Wave.

If that sounds familiar, Marvel aficionados will easily point out that the game’s plot is based on the Annihilation comic book run.

Cosmic Swap Is An Instant Game-Changer In Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Right off the bat, Marvel Cosmic Invasion is already on a different level with its inclusion of our favorite Marvel superheroes. Still, what truly sets this game apart from games like TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the new character swapping feature called “Cosmic Swap.”

Immediately, we came to appreciate it because it’s hard to choose from the list of heroes, which so far includes Storm, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Captain America, Venom, and Phyla-Vell.

Thanks to Cosmic Swap, that decision is made easier because you get to choose two characters to run with to take out Annihulus.

Now to the game, Cosmic Invasion isn’t just a typical beat ’em up; it has its own flair to the genre with the Cosmic Swap, which is a tag team function that you would find in most modern-day fighting games.

For our run, we played as Captain America and Spider-Man, and it felt seamless as we switched between the characters during the two stages we experienced during the brief but still meaty demo.

Also, unlike other beat ’em up games, there seems to be more weight behind the attacks, and we appreciated that you could perform combos by knocking your opponents in the air, allowing your secondary character or another player to finish off an enemy to add some style to the game’s combat.

Other Fun Elements In Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Like Shredder’s Revenge, Cosmic Invasion is a beautifully designed 2D experience featuring gorgeous animation that brings these heroes from the comic book pages to life, while showing appreciation for a style considered dated by today’s video game graphics standards.

The soundtrack in the game also impresses, adding to the chaotic yet enjoyable gameplay. Boss bottles are also challenging, requiring players to either work together with other players or skillfully utilize their character’s special moves in conjunction with kicks and punches to take out bosses like Taskmaster, who require teamwork to break his defenses, opening him up for attacks.

Overall Thoughts

Marvel Cosmic Invasion was one of the games we were already excited about before our preview. Getting hands-on with the game has only increased that anticipation.

Based on the sample size we experienced, Tribute Games and DOTEMU have another hit on their hands. With the addition of new characters, such as She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon, this game could become one with high replayability over time.

Keep it locked on HHW Gaming for a full review of Marvel Cosmic Invasion ahead of the game’s release.