Meet Cardi B’s Alleged Strip Club Fade Victims, Sisters Jade & Baddie Gi

Cardi B is playing with a little legal fire after missing her court date earlier today (Dec. 3) in connection with the fades handed out to sisters Jade and Baddie Gi. While Bardi is toying with a Friday deadline to appear in court, we thought it’d be fine time to acclimate ourselves with the bartending baddies.

As the news has been churned by the gossip mill, Jade allegedly slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset, and she claims the Invasion Of Privacy star’s entourage handed out a fade to she and her sister, Baddie Gi.

Adding to all the many sides of this brewing battle, Jade and Baddie Gi made an appearance in Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form” video. Oddly enough, Cardi B didn’t have much to say about it thus far.

Enough of that, check out the bartending siblings, Jade and Baddie Gi below.

—

Photo: Instagram