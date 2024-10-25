Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down X With "Bigger In Texas" Video

Megan Thee Stallion Leaves No Crumbs & Tongues On The Floor With Her Latest Video For “Bigger In Texas”

Published on October 25, 2024
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion continues to leave her foot on our necks and shows no signs of letting up. If you saw your timelines on X, formerly Twitter, full of Hotties and men thirsting over Megan Thee Stallion, there is an excellent reason for that.
Along with her new album, Megan Act II, Megan Thee Stallion released the visual for her latest single, “Bigger In Texas,” an ode to her home state and city of Houston.

The visual directed by Megan and Julian Klincewicz is H-Town to the max opening with title graphics in the 1990s Pen & Pixel font. In the second verse of the song, co-produced by Bankroll Got It, Shawn Jarrett, Truckee Street and Han Yang Kingsley Wang, Megan raps, “E’rrythang bigger in Texas, ain’t no injections, we at the pole, no elections/ B–ch, don’t come around me tryna pass out drugs, ho, I ain’t poppin’ no Teslas/ I don’t wanna take no pictures, I don’t get along with these out here b–ches/ I don’t even know this hoe, but the b–ch keep beggin’ me for attention.”
While dropping those bars and flossing her Johnny Dang grillz, Meg reminds us that her knees are still strong by dropping it extremely low and hitting us with that signature twerk while rocking green shorts, a bikini top outfit, and a matching cowboy hat.

Social Media Is Loving “Bigger In Texas”

X has been lusting over the “Hiss” rapper and celebrating her latest drop, and who can blame them? Megan is on fire. “Megan Thee Stallion let y’all talk all that shit about her, dropped #MeganACTII & WHACKED y’all effortlessly throughout the album. She really got her lick back!” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. 
Others just appreciated the visual greatness.
Clutches pearls. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

