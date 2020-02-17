“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up Decked Out In All Blue For B-Day Dinner

Everyone and their momma hit Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend 2020. One of Hip-Hop’s hottest acts, Megan Thee Stallion was in the windy and very extremely brick city to celebrate her born day.

To celebrate her revolution around the sun on Feb.15 (which also happens to be this writer’s birthday), Megan decked out in a form-fitting sparkling blue ensemble hit up Tao in Chicago with her friends for a birthday dinner that was, of course, sponsored by D’USSE. Before she and crew drove the boat all night, Megan put us on notice showing off her freshly laid blue hair, shoutout to her hairstylist and best friend, Jonathan Wright, while rocking a blue fur coat with the caption:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A REAL BITCHHHH 💙💙💙💙 REAL AQUARIUS SHIT”

No lies detected, of course.

Megan even put any of the men and friends in her life know that being that Valentine’s Day was the day before, she expects not one, but two gifts to mark the occasion in another IG post before she got dolled up.

“Valentine’s Day was yesterday my birthday today and baby you kno I want gifts both days 😛”

We feel you and hear you on that Megan cause you deserve it all. Once the sunset over Chicago, that’s when the “Big Ole Freak” rapper let her hair down in the posh restaurant among friends before she eventually ended up partying with her work husband, DaBaby.

Looks like Megan definitely enjoyed her night, we are sure she will be celebrating all month long, as she should. You can hit the gallery below for all of the birthday love sent to Megan.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz