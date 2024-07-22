Megan Thee Stallion Provides Generators To Houston Seniors
Megan Thee Stallion Blesses Houston Senior Citizens Affected By Hurricane Beryl With Generators
Megan Thee Stallion is doing more for the people of Texas than Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz. Houston native Megan Thee Stallion continues to do right by the people in her hometown. Following Hurricane Beryl’s recent events, which left millions of people in the dark, the Hip-Hop superstar decided to help out those most in need of electricity: senior citizens. The rapper, born Megan Pete, announced a partnership between her nonprofit organization, the Pete and Thomas Foundation, and local Houston nonprofit Bread of Life Inc. to launch an Emergency Power Program to help senior citizens across Houston.
In a press release, Megan Thee Stallion said about the program, “We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies. That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens.” Bread of Life Inc. Executive Director Rudy Rasmus added, “We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho, and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance.” Thee Stallion and Bread of Life Inc. followed the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, which hit the Texas coast on July 8. The powerful storm caused widespread damage, flooding, and power outages to millions of residents. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, President Joe Biden quickly approved a disaster declaration for the state.
Megan Thee Stallion Is Doing More Than Governor Greg AbbottAccording to The Daily Beast, President Biden had a “tough time” reaching Texas authorities to get the ball rolling on federal aid because useless Gov. Greg Abbott was on an “economic development” trip to Asia. As you can imagine, the Hotties have been saluting their generous Hot Girl Queen. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
