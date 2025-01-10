Megan Thee Stallion Granted 5-Year Restraining Order
Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order After Giving Moving Testimony, X Reacts
Rolling Stone shared that testimony, writing:
“I haven’t been at peace since I been shot, and I’m just trying to be un-harassed — not only by the person who shot me, but by the people he’s been paying to continue to harass me.”
“I probably won’t ever have my own peace about the situation,” Thee Stallion said, “but I just really want the harassment from the person who shot me to stop.”
“I barely leave my house,” she continued. “I leave my house for work. But I’m not good in social situations anymore because I think everybody hates me at this point because of everything that he’s done and said about me after the shooting,” she said. “I’m just always nervous. I never had anxiety before this. I’m just a nervous wreck all the time.”
“I’m scared that even when he gets out of jail, he’s going to still be upset with me, and I don’t know if he’s going to continue being violent toward me. Because even from behind bars, he keeps showing me that he can get to me.”
Hopefully, this restraining order will bring Thee Stallion some much-needed peace. As expected, social media is sounding off about the latest developments in the Megan Thee Stallion / Tory Lanez situation. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
Here’s Megan Thee Stallion’s new restraining order against Tory Lanez, which prohibits any contact “directly or indirectly.”Full story: https://t.co/uMSPkufvan pic.twitter.com/yBRi6IGoVa — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2025
