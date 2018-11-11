Melo Malaise: Carmelo Anthony’s Time As A Rocket May Be Up, NBA Twitter Slander Is Elite

Carmelo Anthony‘s time with the Houston Rockets may already be coming to an end. After NBA Twitter got word of the possibility, the slander has been nuclear.

According to New York Times reporter Marc Stein, the Rockets have informed Melo he might as well start looking for a new gig.

The Rockets have denied they are waiving Carmelo Anthony, but two sources close to the situation say Anthony has been informed that his brief time with the team will soon be ending. Anthony has been listed as "out" for Houston's game tonight against Indiana due to illness — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2018

That’s all the Twitter peanut gallery had to hear to start shooting out hot takes on why Melo was a bad fit, why he needs to hang it up and other ish that a player of his caliber really shouldn’t be associated with.

No matter what happens, Melo collected that bag.

Melo finessing the Hawks and Rockets outta $30 million this season pic.twitter.com/fZzabj931F — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 11, 2018

