Melo Malaise: Carmelo Anthony’s Time As A Rocket May Be Up, NBA Twitter Slander Is Elite

Carmelo Anthony‘s time with the Houston Rockets may already be coming to an end. After NBA Twitter got word of the possibility, the slander has been nuclear.
According to New York Times reporter Marc Stein, the Rockets have informed Melo he might as well start looking for a new gig.
That’s all the Twitter peanut gallery had to hear to start shooting out hot takes on why Melo was a bad fit, why he needs to hang it up and other ish that a player of his caliber really shouldn’t be associated with.
No matter what happens, Melo collected that bag.
Peep some of illest reactions in the gallery.
