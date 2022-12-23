Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Has Reportedly Died

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Big Scarr, a rapper affiliated with Atlanta mogul Gucci Mane and a relative of Pooh Shiesty, has reportedly died. Gucci Mane shared a post via social media honoring his label signee that featured a trio of images of the young artist.

Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and was a cousin of fellow labelmate, Pooh Shiesty.

“This hurt I’m a miss you,” wrote Gucci in the brief caption of the Instagram post.

Big Scarr didn’t release a proper studio debut album but was a prominent fixture across several 1017 Records projects, appearing on three compilation projects this year alone.

The Memphis, Tenn. native released his debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, in 2021 which boasts the standout track “SoIcyBoyz 3” featuring the aforementioned Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane along with labelmate Foogiano, and production from Tay Keith.

According to Instagram, Scarr was set to join fellow Memphis rapper Key Glock for the Glockoma Tour next year.

Big Scarr was 22. No cause of death has been announced.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty