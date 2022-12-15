Gucci Mane Rips Prison For Poor Conditions Where Pooh Shiesty Is Being Held

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gucci Mane is calling out the correctional facility where Pooh Sheisty is being detained for its conditions on social media.

The head of 1017 Records made his feelings known about the situation via social media on Wednesday. “We do not pay attention to how inmates in the US are treated!” Gucci began on Twitter, addressing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by their official handles and adding the hashtags #movepooh and #prisonreform.

The “So Icy” rapper went on to call out the conditions at the United States Penitentiary Pollock (USP Pollock) complex where Pooh Shiesty is incarcerated. “@PoohShiesty has been sent to a prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23 hr lockdown and given empty food trays,” Gucci Mane wrote. “USP Pollack [sic] should be investigated immediately.” He also posted the same message on his Instagram page.

Pooh Shiesty’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, echoed the same opinion. He added that officials at the prison have been deliberately tampering with his client’s mail, preventing him from getting letters from family and fans and blocking him from sending out letters. Cohen even alleges that it took him two to three weeks just to visit his client at Pollock and that his family hasn’t been able to see him without obstruction.

The Memphis, Tennessee rapper, who is currently serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges related to an October 2020 shooting in South Florida, had requested to be incarcerated at a facility 200 miles from that city. He was then transferred from Turner Guilford Night Correctional Center in Miami to Pollock, which is in Grant Parish, Louisiana. When contacted for comment, the Federal Bureau of Prisons opted not to speak on any of the allegations. They did state that certain factors determine where an inmate is placed, such as medical needs and the amount of supervision needed.