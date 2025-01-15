Subscribe
Close
Politics

Michelle Obama Is Not Attending Trump's Inauguration

Michelle Obama Is Skipping Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Black Women Applaud Her For Protecting Her Peace

Published on January 15, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty / Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama wants no part of the sh*t show, aka Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, and social media doesn’t blame her for saying nah to the moment.
Spotted on Raw Story, Michelle Obama will not be joining her husband, Barack Obama, at the Trump inauguration, her office announced without giving a reason.

Related Stories

A statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama announced that “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. “Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.” The announcement sparked immediate reactions from both sides. Those who supported our Forever First Lady applauded her on social media for not being in attendance. Many brought up the apparent tension between Obama and Donald Trump, who said violent things about Ms. Obama during the 2024 presidential campaign. “Michelle Obama is doing the right thing! In 2025.. who cares about the optics. Standing on principles should be commended. The people concerned about her not attending should be more critical and laser focused on the incoming felon assuming the presidency,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.  “I love Michelle Obama forever,” MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid proudly said on BlueSky. Singer Ricky Davila said on X, “Forever First Lady Michelle Obama will be skipping the dictator coronation on January 20th. Good, she seems to be the only one who clearly understands the assignment.”

X Reminds MAGA Folks Mad At Michelle Obama That Donald Trump Skipped Biden’s Inauguration

Those on the right are BIG MAD that Ms. Obama isn’t going to Trump’s inauguration, but they were quickly reminded that Orange Mussolini didn’t even bother to show up to President Biden’s because he was so bitter America fired him in 2020. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Welp. We understand if you won’t be tuning in to see Trump lie as he takes the oath of office. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Michelle Obama's energy is what we're on for the next 4 years

2. Required watching

3. Black women are fed up

4. Bingo

5. EXACTLY

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. NO SIR

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close