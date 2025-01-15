Michelle Obama Is Not Attending Trump's Inauguration
Michelle Obama Is Skipping Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Black Women Applaud Her For Protecting Her Peace
Michelle Obama wants no part of the sh*t show, aka Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, and social media doesn’t blame her for saying nah to the moment. Spotted on Raw Story, Michelle Obama will not be joining her husband, Barack Obama, at the Trump inauguration, her office announced without giving a reason. A statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama announced that “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. “Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.” The announcement sparked immediate reactions from both sides. Those who supported our Forever First Lady applauded her on social media for not being in attendance. Many brought up the apparent tension between Obama and Donald Trump, who said violent things about Ms. Obama during the 2024 presidential campaign. “Michelle Obama is doing the right thing! In 2025.. who cares about the optics. Standing on principles should be commended. The people concerned about her not attending should be more critical and laser focused on the incoming felon assuming the presidency,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. “I love Michelle Obama forever,” MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid proudly said on BlueSky. Singer Ricky Davila said on X, “Forever First Lady Michelle Obama will be skipping the dictator coronation on January 20th. Good, she seems to be the only one who clearly understands the assignment.”
X Reminds MAGA Folks Mad At Michelle Obama That Donald Trump Skipped Biden’s InaugurationThose on the right are BIG MAD that Ms. Obama isn’t going to Trump’s inauguration, but they were quickly reminded that Orange Mussolini didn’t even bother to show up to President Biden’s because he was so bitter America fired him in 2020.
Welp. We understand if you won't be tuning in to see Trump lie as he takes the oath of office. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
trump skipped biden inauguration why we flipping out that michelle obama doing the same.. pic.twitter.com/dJJXLK8ejt— maniyah renae (@crzy4kamala) January 14, 2025
1. Michelle Obama's energy is what we're on for the next 4 years
3. Black women are fed up
5. EXACTLY
10. NO SIR
