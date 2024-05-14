Subscribe
Sports

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Press Conference Went Down At The Apollo

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Iron Mike Tyson is returning to the ring, and pay-per-view won’t be needed since it’s going down on Netflix. The boxing icon will be squaring up with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in July, but they held their first press conference on Monday, May 13 in Harlem to promote the fight.

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) came face to face at The Apollo Theater in Harlem for a lighthearted press conference hosted by combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani. The two friends, who have been calling each other out for years, traded relatively tame shots, but Tyson was clear that once they enter that ring, they are not homies. “Once he’s in that ring, he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be,” said Iron Mike, who also drew laughs when he admitted he felt terrible and was “sore” from training.

With Mike pushing 60, Paul is no slouch, and is plenty confident. “I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson, prove everyone wrong, and show that I will be the one doing the killing,” said Paul.

Good luck with that.

Paul and Tyson are scheduled to go eight, two-minute round for their pro bout. The fight will be streaming live globally on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Also in attendance was the top tier “undercard” match up of super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs), the unified featherweight world champion. In this rematch, Taylor will be defending her undisputed title in a scheduled 10, two-minute rounds.

Check out photos from the event in the gallery.

1. Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser Source:Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor, Mike Tyson, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul,  Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano

2. Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser Source:Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor,  Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano

3. Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser Source:Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul

4. Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser Source:Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson

5. Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser Source:Getty Images for Netflix

Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul

6. Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser Source:Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson, Ariel Helwani, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul

7. Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser

Mike Tyson x Jake Paul Presser Source:Getty Images for Netflix

Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul,  Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano

RELATED TAGS

harlem Jake Paul mike tyson
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
21 Savage's American Dream Tour Hits LA's Kia Forum
News

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet

Rolling Loud California 2024
News

Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
News

Snoop Dogg & Jazz Singer Michael Bublé Joins Season 26 of ‘The Voice’

Skims Underwear Campaign WNBA Partnership
News

Skims Taps WNBA Stars Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith & Others For New Lingerie Campaign

'Nope' World Premiere
News

Who?: New Jordan Peele Film Featuring Marlon Wayans Revealed

DJ Akademiks 5 items
Crime

DJ Akademiks Sued For Rape & Defamation By Ex-Girlfriend

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close