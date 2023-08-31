Mitch McConnell Froze Again In Front Of The Press

Mitch McConnell once more appeared to have a medical episode during a meeting with the press, sparking some people from his own party to question the Kentucky Republican’s health. This is the second time in weeks that Sen. McConnell has appeared to freeze up while taking questions from the media.

As reported by the Associated Press, Mitch McConnell was captured on video by local Kentucky news station WLWT answering a question about a 2026 reelection bid on Wednesday (August 30). While attempting to answer, McConnell, 81, began to speak and then stared off at the throng for several seconds before he was assisted. The moment was similar to an event weeks ago in Washington where McConnell froze up while speaking to reporters.

In all, McConnell appeared unable to speak for half a minute before resuming. The moment in Covington, Ky. underscores concerns about McConnell’s age and concerns around his health. Back in July at a news conference at the Capitol building, McConnell was rushed away from speaking by aides and came back to continue to answer the media.

McConnell also returned to speak at the Covington event but did not answer the 2026 campaign question and was not speaking as clearly as he normally would. The aide ended the news conference and led McConnell away.

A press statment from McConnell’s office states that the senator was feeling “lightheaded” and would consult with a doctor before his next appearance. Prior to the freezing moment, McConnell showed no signs of issues speaking and communicating.

